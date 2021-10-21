Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating Karen Lane drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting...
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting that happened on Karen Lane.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting that happened on Karen Lane.

According to TPD, shots were fired in the 1900 block of Karen Lane around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe seven teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were the target of the shooting.

No injuries were reported in this shooting, according to TPD. Investigators do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.

