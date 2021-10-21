Advertisement

Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The victim in a fatal Valdosta shooting has been identified and a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Jaylon Smith, 19, was charged in connection to the death of Jordan Coffee, 21.

On Wednesday, police said they obtained felony murder and aggravated assault warrants against Smith.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road on Saturday.

Police said two men, later identified as Smith and Coffee, were both found with gunshot wounds. VPD said Coffee was found dead in his vehicle and Smith was found with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“I am proud of the hard work that our detectives and crime scene personnel have done on this case and continue to do. Detectives are continuing to identify other people involved in this incident and more arrests will occur. We are continuing to see too many senseless tragedies that are affecting too many young lives,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP on the scene of a deadly crash
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Apalachee Parkway
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Police reveal potential suspect 15 years after Ali Gilmore vanished
Jefferson County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Kirk Reams is under scrutiny after writing a...
Jefferson County Clerk under scrutiny for check to local GOP
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County School board members react to salary loss

Latest News

Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
1 taken into custody after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating Corvallis Avenue shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting...
Tallahassee police investigating Karen Lane drive-by shooting, no injuries reported
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates