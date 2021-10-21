WANTED: TCSO searching for firearm thief

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down Melissa Pendarvis.

Officials say the woman, who also goes by “Rain,” is wanted in connection to firearm thefts in residential areas in Monticello, Florida and off of Highway 202.

Firearm thefts remain a major concern throughout Thomas County.

According to TCSO, there were 68 guns stolen in 2020 . So far this year, 72 guns have already been stolen.

Officials said once the guns are taken, they’re sold on the street, making it more difficult to track them down. In many cases, the guns land in the wrong hands, said TCSO.

On October 9th, Lieutenant Toby Knifer of the Thomasville Police Department reported that there have been 28 shootings or incidents with shots fired so far this year.

Officials continue to urge people to not only lock their car doors, but remove all firearms from their vehicles as well.

