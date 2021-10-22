Advertisement

Armed robbery at Jackson County Dollar General

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery was committed Thursday...
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery was committed Thursday evening at the Dollar General in Alford, Florida.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery was committed Thursday evening at the Dollar General in Alford, Florida.

The suspect is believed to be a white man with dark hair, and armed with a handgun. He may be wearing a blue zip-up jacket and jeans.

The suspect left in a two-door small SUV and may be traveling with an unknown female passenger headed south on Highway 231, according to JCSO’s report.

The suspect’s vehicle may have damage to the right front, said JCSO.

If you encounter this individual, he may be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach, and call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Apalachee Parkway that left one...
FHP asks pedestrians to be careful after fatal crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting...
Tallahassee police investigating Karen Lane drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Oct. 22, 2021
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 22, 2021
The St. James Lanark Village Volunteer Fire Department has worked to escape from under shadows...
Under Fire Part Two: St James Lanark Village Volunteer FD chief claims competency despite concerns
What's Brewing? Oct. 22, 2021
What's Brewing? Oct. 22, 2021