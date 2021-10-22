Armed robbery at Jackson County Dollar General

ALFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery was committed Thursday evening at the Dollar General in Alford, Florida.

The suspect is believed to be a white man with dark hair, and armed with a handgun. He may be wearing a blue zip-up jacket and jeans.

The suspect left in a two-door small SUV and may be traveling with an unknown female passenger headed south on Highway 231, according to JCSO’s report.

The suspect’s vehicle may have damage to the right front, said JCSO.

If you encounter this individual, he may be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach, and call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.

