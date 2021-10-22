Advertisement

Jefferson County Commission considers action against comptroller for $5,000 check

Jefferson County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Kirk Reams is under scrutiny after writing a $5,000 check from his office to the Jefferson County Republican party.(Jefferson Co. Board of County Commissioners)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Clerk Of Courts and Comptroller Kirk Reams are facing scrutiny after it was discovered that Reams wrote a $5,000 check from his office to the Jefferson County Republican Party.

That possible abuse of power was the topic of discussion at Thursday night’s Jefferson County Board Of Commissioners meeting.

County Commission Chair Stephen Walker told WCTV that they put this item on the agenda to address community concerns, but they’re unsure how much action they can take against Reams.

The check first came to the County Commission’s attention at an October 7th meeting, during a review of spending out of the county’s general fund.

They noticed a handwritten check for five thousand dollars from September 3rd, 2021, that came from the Clerk Of The Circuit Courts account at Capital City Bank in Monticello going to the Jefferson County Republican Party.

But since the clerk of court is an elected, constitutional officer operating independently of the commission, the board isn’t sure whether or not they can investigate the incident.

Now, Board Chair Walker says they occasionally sponsor things for the entire public, but not for specific groups, so the board is hopeful they can at least call for an audit of all the clerk’s money handling.

