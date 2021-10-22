Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits the Wakulla War Eagles

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the War Eagles from Wakulla High School. The War Eagles are set to faceoff against Arnold High School on the gridiron at 7:30 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

