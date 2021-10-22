Tallahassee firefighters respond to College Club Townhomes fire
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at the College Club Townhomes Friday afternoon.
The apartment complex is located at 2833 S. Adams St.
A WCTV reporter arrived at the scene around 1:40 p.m. They noticed the fire appeared to be mostly put out at that point, but firefighters were still going in and out of the building.
This is a developing story. WCTV will update it with the latest information once our news team gathers the details.
