Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to College Club Townhomes fire

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at the College Club Townhomes Friday...
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at the College Club Townhomes Friday afternoon.(Savannah Kelley -- WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at the College Club Townhomes Friday afternoon.

The apartment complex is located at 2833 S. Adams St.

A WCTV reporter arrived at the scene around 1:40 p.m. They noticed the fire appeared to be mostly put out at that point, but firefighters were still going in and out of the building.

This is a developing story. WCTV will update it with the latest information once our news team gathers the details.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Apalachee Parkway that left one...
FHP asks pedestrians to be careful after fatal crash

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a...
TPD investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash, 1 man injured
A loggerhead turtle being treated at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab for neurological issues believed...
Red tide returns along Forgotten Coast
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
The Jefferson County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Kirk Reams faced scrutiny this week after...
UPDATE: Jefferson County Commission to conduct forensic audit of Clerk of Court’s spending