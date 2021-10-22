Advertisement

Thomasville students learn important tips during Bus Safety Week

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THOMAVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - This week in Thomasville, students are celebrating ‘Bus Safety Week’ and learning important information about how to be safe while travelling to-and-from school.

On Thursday, local bus drivers led a demonstration for dozens of students. They explained the importance of remaining seated and being quiet in order to hear instructions from the driver.

Officials also shared the proper way to cross in front of a bus after exiting in order to avoid traffic.

According to Thomas County Schools, more than half of the students in the school district ride the bus daily. Officials said it’s important to make sure that these students know how to keep themselves out of harms way.

“We have over 65 bus routes. We transport about 3000 kids each day on average. This year alone, we’ll travel about 930,000 miles, and we have one of the safest records for transporting students in the state,” said Chris Huckans, Director of Student Services for TCS.

Huckans said the district has faced a shortage of bus drivers recently, but at the moment they’re in a good position with good dedicated drivers that don’t mind helping out more when necessary.

Officials said that even if the children don’t ride the bus now, learning these safety tips are good preparation for field trips and extra curricular activities in the future.

