Advertisement

TPD investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash, one man injured

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a...
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred on the 2500 block of West Tennessee Street.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred on the 2500 block of West Tennessee Street.

A man sustained life-threatening injuries, according to TPD. The roadway remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

All eastbound lanes of Tennessee Street are closed at Cactus Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as officers continue to work the crash.

WCTV will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Apalachee Parkway that left one...
FHP asks pedestrians to be careful after fatal crash

Latest News

A loggerhead turtle being treated at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab for neurological issues believed...
Red tide returns along Forgotten Coast
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
The Jefferson County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Kirk Reams faced scrutiny this week after...
UPDATE: Jefferson County Commission to conduct forensic audit of Clerk of Court’s spending
Old Howard Academy was a school for African Americans in the Jefferson County community from...
Monticello site named to National Register of Historic Places