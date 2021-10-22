TPD investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash, one man injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred on the 2500 block of West Tennessee Street.

A man sustained life-threatening injuries, according to TPD. The roadway remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

All eastbound lanes of Tennessee Street are closed at Cactus Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as officers continue to work the crash.

WCTV will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.