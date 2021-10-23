Afghan refugees settle in Tallahassee: How you can help?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, tens of thousands of refugees are re-settling in the United States. Some of them are now here in Tallahassee, with more on the way.

Leann Halsey is with the International Rescue Committee, which is helping with the resettlement. She joined Ben and Katie Kaplan in the studio during the Eyewitness News at 4 on Friday to shed more light on the Afghan refugee’s backgrounds, and the needs they’re now faced with in the United States.

Halsey says that 31 Afghans have arrived in Tallahassee in the last three weeks and 115 will resettle here throughout the year. She adds that many of the individuals worked with the United States military or the embassy, and that their lives were at risk if they stayed. Halsey says while the majority arrived in this country with just the clothes on their back, they are filled with gratitude to be here.

Halsey tells WCTV that the Afghans have many needs. They include clothing, food and permanent shelter. If you’re able to help, they ask you go to rescue.org/giveflorida.

