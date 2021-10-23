Advertisement

Bicyclist seriously injured in Jackson County crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a cyclist was seriously injured following a Jackson County crash.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Saturday afternoon crash in Jackson County sent a bicyclist to the hospital, according to a press release from the Florida highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on State Road 71 near Whit Driver, according to FHP.

A sedan and a 22-year-old man on a bicycle were both traveling north on SR 71. According to troopers, the cyclist started to travel into the adjacent lane. Soon after, the sedan collided with the bicycle.

The bicyclist was ejected from the bicycle and landed on the hood and windshield of the sedan. The driver reportedly applied the brakes, sending the man onto the roadway.

Neither of the two people in the sedan were injured. FHP reports the passenger was less than a month old.

The bicyclist from Grand Ridge suffered serious injuries in the crash.

