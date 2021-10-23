Football Friday Night: October 22, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 15, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

Thomas County Central vs Cairo

Lincoln vs Rickards

Colquitt County vs Lowndes

Wakulla vs Arnold

Houston Co vs Valdosta

Columbia vs Madison County

St. John Paul II vs North Florida Christian

Holmes Co vs Liberty Co

Southland Academy vs Valwood

Jefferson County vs Taylor County

Bell vs Aucilla Christian

Maclay vs FAMU DRS

Suwannee vs Bishop Kenny

