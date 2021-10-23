Football Friday Night: October 22, 2021
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.
Join Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 15, 2021.
The team has your highlights for:
- Thomas County Central vs Cairo
- Lincoln vs Rickards
- Colquitt County vs Lowndes
- Wakulla vs Arnold
- Houston Co vs Valdosta
- Columbia vs Madison County
- St. John Paul II vs North Florida Christian
- Holmes Co vs Liberty Co
- Southland Academy vs Valwood
- Jefferson County vs Taylor County
- Bell vs Aucilla Christian
- Maclay vs FAMU DRS
- Suwannee vs Bishop Kenny
