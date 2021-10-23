LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. UMass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State (2-4) returns to action Saturday to host UMass (1-5) for Homecoming after being off last week. The Seminoles are 59-12-1 all-time on Homecoming and have won eight straight Homecoming contests.

Mike Norvell’s squad has won two consecutive contests since starting 0-4. FSU’s last game resulted in a 35-25 win on the road at North Carolina. Quarterback Jordan Travis posted a career-high five touchdowns in the win, becoming the first Seminole to do so since Jameis Winston threw for five touchdowns against Maryland in 2013.

Travis completed 11 of his 13 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns and added a career-high 121 rushing yards against North Carolina. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham mentioned on Monday that Travis left the North Carolina game healthier than he’s been after a game at any point during his career.

The Minutemen are coached by Walt Bell, who is in his third year leading the program following a one-year stint as Florida State’s offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Seminoles are favored by more than 35 points, but Saturday’s matchup warrants added intrigue after Florida State’s inexplicable loss at home to Jacksonville State earlier this season.

The game kicks off at noon and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Below will be a live blog of all the action. Follow along for live updates. Also, be sure to follow Will Desautelle and WCTV Sports on Twitter for instant reaction and analysis from Doak Campbell Stadium.

