Tallahassee PD investigating overnight shooting on Volusia Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

TPD says the shooting happened just after 1:00 A.M. at a residence in the 1300 block of Volusia Street.

Police say the victim was a woman who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 850-574-4200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this investigation is open and active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

