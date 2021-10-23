Advertisement

Tallahassee PD investigating overnight shooting on Volusia Street

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

TPD says the shooting happened just after 1:00 A.M. at a residence in the 1300 block of Volusia Street.

Police say the victim was a woman who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 850-574-4200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this investigation is open and active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a...
TPD investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash, 1 man injured
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
Jefferson County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Kirk Reams is under scrutiny after writing a...
UPDATE: Jefferson County Commission to conduct forensic audit of Clerk of Court’s spending

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 23, 2021
LeAnn Halsey from the International Rescue Committee shared how the Tallahassee community can...
Afghan refugees settle in Tallahassee: How you can help?
Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
A loggerhead turtle being treated at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab for neurological issues believed...
Red tide returns along Forgotten Coast