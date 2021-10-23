Tallahassee PD investigating overnight shooting on Volusia Street
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
TPD says the shooting happened just after 1:00 A.M. at a residence in the 1300 block of Volusia Street.
Police say the victim was a woman who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 850-574-4200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
TPD says this investigation is open and active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
