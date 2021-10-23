Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old is dead and another teen injured after an accident on I-10.

Investigators say the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder just after four this afternoon.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the 18-year-old passenger was taken to TMH with serious injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

