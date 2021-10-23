Three in a row: FSU runs away from UMass in dominating fashion, 59-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State has won three consecutive games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. FSU is also the first ACC team to ever start 0-4 and then win three in a row. The Seminoles did it in dominating fashion defeating UMass, 59-3, on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles ran away from the Minutemen with 45 rushes for 365 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Five different players scored a rushing touchdown, which hadn’t been achieved by FSU since 2013 against Nevada. FSU rushed for their most yards in a game since 2016 against USF. The leading rusher for the Seminoles was Jashaun Corbin with 11 rushes for 127 yards and a rushing touchdown.

FSU was able to unload the bench, playing three quarterbacks while numerous other players made their first appearance of the season. Jordan Travis started and went 5-of-10 for 123 passing yards. He also had nine rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Chubba Purdy saw his first action of the season, going 5-of-5 for 98 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Tate Rodemaker entered the game in the fourth quarter, but didn’t attempt a pass.

Here is a breakdown of the scoring on the day:

1Q 13:53 - UMass 45-yard field goal by Cameron Carson. Field goal was set up by a Travis Jay fumble on the opening kick return.

1Q 11:37 - Jordan Travis 3-yard rush. That is Travis’ fourth rushing touchdown of the season and the 14th of his career.

1Q 4:45 - Ryan Fitzgerald 36-yard field goal.

2Q 13:31 - Jashaun Corbin 29-yard touchdown run. It was Corbin’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season and his 12th career rushing touchdown.

2Q 6:00 - Treshaun Ward 17-yard touchdown run. It was his third touchdown run of the season and fourth touchdown run of his career.

2Q 1:13 - D.J. Williams 23-yard touchdown run. It was his first rushing touchdown as a Seminole and the sixth of his collegiate career.

2Q :25 - Jarvis Brownlee 70-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was Brownlee’s second interception as a Seminole. It was also FSU’s first pick-6 since last season (Joshua Kaindoh, UNC)

3Q 5:02 - Chubba Purdy 12-yard touchdown pass to Camren McDonald. McDonald’s second touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career.

3Q 4:44 - Lawrance Toafili 10-yard touchdown run. It was Toafili’s first rushing touchdown of the season and the third of his career.

4Q 12:53 - Chubba Purdy 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Young. Young’s first career touchdown reception on his first reception of the season.

FSU finished with 586 offensive yards on 60 plays (9.8 yards per play). They had 21 chunk plays for 484 yards. FSU was 6-for-9 on third down attempts and 0-for-1 on fourth down attempts, with their lone fourth down attempt coming on their final offensive drive.

UMass had 241 yards on 61 plays (4.0 per play). In addition to Brownlee’s interception, Jammie Robinson also recorded an interception. FSU’s defense finished with four sacks and nine tackles for loss - Marcus Cushnie led with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

The Seminoles committed two penalties for 30 yards on the day.

FSU is back in action next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when they travel to face Clemson.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.