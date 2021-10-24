10th annual Youth Symposium focuses on state of COVID-19 and effects on kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several young people from across the globe, including in the Big Bend, came together virtually Saturday for the 10th annual Youth Symposium.

The discussions focused on food insecurity as well as the state of COVID-19 and its effects on kids.

Kids were asked how COVID affected them and what can be done to help people in their own community.

“My family actually got hit, all 5 of us. My mom actually had to be hospitalized and she was on an oxygen machine. It was very hard seeing her on facetime and not being able to be there with her,” said high school senior, Victoria Marrero.

“The city can help kids with asking them how they’re feeling with their mental health, seeing if they have depression or anxiety or if they are harming themselves because of how bad the virus is,” said 8th grade student, Braylen Green.

Many of the kids also said they were affected by COVID because they weren’t able to see their friends and extended family, and they had issues falling behind in school when they had to switch to online learning.

