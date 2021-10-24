Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 23

(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds were moving in from the south and west late Saturday evening as a weak trough of low pressure near the Texas coast was helping to produce lift. The lift was producing showers along the Texas and Louisiana coasts along with some high-level clouds. The clouds will continue to move through the area overnight and for much of Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the 50s in most locations to near 60 along the coastline. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80s inland.

The aforementioned trough aloft will bring a chance of a few showers Sunday evening with the highest odds near the Big Bend coastline. Rain chances will stay up Monday (30%) as the wind shifts from the southeast starting Sunday and add more moisture to the area. Rain chances will drop during Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the viewing area and dry things out - for a short time.

Global models continue to agree on a large-scale storm system to enter the eastern U.S. mid to late week. Timing differences and exact setup remain low in confidence as models continued to struggle with handling the details, but odds are good for heavy rain along with a potential of stronger thunderstorms. As of this update, rain chances will increase late Wednesday and stay up through much of Thursday. There may be enough lingering low-level moisture Friday to keep rain chances in place, but that depends on which global model is looked at.

It’s too early to get specific, but Halloween weekend may feel like...Halloween. Lows Saturday morning will be closer to 50 inland with highs near 70 with a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a...
TPD investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash, 1 man injured
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

Latest News

The fall weather is back this weekend, but it will not last very long. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 23
The fall weather is back this weekend, but it will not last very long. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 23
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 22, 2021
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2021
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2021