Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds were moving in from the south and west late Saturday evening as a weak trough of low pressure near the Texas coast was helping to produce lift. The lift was producing showers along the Texas and Louisiana coasts along with some high-level clouds. The clouds will continue to move through the area overnight and for much of Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the 50s in most locations to near 60 along the coastline. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80s inland.

The aforementioned trough aloft will bring a chance of a few showers Sunday evening with the highest odds near the Big Bend coastline. Rain chances will stay up Monday (30%) as the wind shifts from the southeast starting Sunday and add more moisture to the area. Rain chances will drop during Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the viewing area and dry things out - for a short time.

Global models continue to agree on a large-scale storm system to enter the eastern U.S. mid to late week. Timing differences and exact setup remain low in confidence as models continued to struggle with handling the details, but odds are good for heavy rain along with a potential of stronger thunderstorms. As of this update, rain chances will increase late Wednesday and stay up through much of Thursday. There may be enough lingering low-level moisture Friday to keep rain chances in place, but that depends on which global model is looked at.

It’s too early to get specific, but Halloween weekend may feel like...Halloween. Lows Saturday morning will be closer to 50 inland with highs near 70 with a partly cloudy sky.

