Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High, thin clouds continued to move through parts of the area Sunday morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Those temps will climb into the 70s by noon and highs will reach into the 80s with increasing cloudiness through the day. Rain chances will remain very low (10%) and confined to the coast through sunset.

A trough of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move east through Sunday into Sunday night, and help provide lift to increase rain chances near and after dusk. The sky will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s - not as cool as previous nights - and rain chances near 40%.

Showers may still be an issue for the drive to work Monday. As the upper-level trough passes by along with a cold front late in the day, rain chances will begin to drop as another shot of drier air is forecast to move into the viewing area and bring tranquil weather Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Global models continue to agree on a large-scale storm system to enter the eastern U.S. mid to late week. Timing differences and exact setup remain low in confidence as models continued to struggle with handling the details, but odds are good for heavy rain along with a potential of stronger thunderstorms. As of this update, rain chances will increase late Wednesday and stay up through much of Thursday. There may be enough lingering low-level moisture Friday to keep rain chances in place, but that depends on which global model is looked at.

It’s too early to get specific, but Halloween weekend may feel like, well, Halloween. Lows Saturday morning will be closer to 50 inland with highs near 70 with a partly cloudy sky.

