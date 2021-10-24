Advertisement

Cooking with Parker: Witch’s Dirt Pudding

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning show to share her Witch’s Dirt Pudding recipe.

Ingredients

1/2 stick of butter at room temperature

1 cup powder sugar

8 oz cream cheese at room temperature

3 1/2 cups of milk or 1/2 and 1/2

2 small boxes of instant French vanilla pudding

12 oz of cool whip

1 20oz package of Oreo cookies

Directions

  • In an electric mixer cream butter, cream cheese and powder sugar. In a bowl whisk together milk and pudding. Refrigerate pudding while you crush the Oreos.
  • After you crush the cookies, set them aside. Fold cool whip in to pudding mixture then stir in cream cheese mixture. Add food coloring for extra FUN!!
  • Layer Oreo cookies crumbs and pudding mixture in a decorative serving bowl!!
  • Add sprinkles or candy eyes!

