FAMU fights off late comeback, defeats Mississippi Valley State, 31-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After seeing a 17-0 lead turn into a 28-24 deficit halfway through the fourth quarter, the Florida A&M Rattlers responded with Rasean McKay finding Jah’marae Sheread for a 19 yard score, capping off a three play, 72 yard drive to lift FAMU to a 31-28 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Rattlers (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) would waste no time against the Delta Devils (2-5, 1-3 SWAC) capping off their opening drive with a 33 yard field goal from Jose Romo-Martinez for a quick 3-0 lead. From there the Orange and Green’s stellar defense would bottle up MVSU’s attack for the first half hour of play going into the locker room up 10-0 after a McKay touchdown to Sheread for 25 yards in the second quarter.

Sheread would continue his massive day for Florida A&M in the second half, housing a 59 yard punt for a touchdown to make the Delta Devil deficit 17-0. The Redshirt Junior would finish the day with 8 receptions for 88 yards and four touchdowns accounting for just under half of the Rattlers 180 yards through the air.

FAMU miscues would allow the home team back into the contest with a third quarter McKay interception leading to a quick Caleb Johnson rushing touchdown to make the deficit 17-7 and a scoop and score on a McKay sack on the ensuing drive would cut the lead to three. The Rattlers would respond again however with another Sheread touchdown.

The home team would respond again with two quick back-to-back scores in the fourth quarter, one off the legs of Deder Williams and another a pass from Jalani Eason to Malik Meyers to give MVSU its short lived lead before Sheread’s game winner.

The win keeps Florida A&M squarely in the hunt for the SWAC East Division title. The Rattlers are alone in second place behind Jackson State who remains unbeaten in conference play. Next up for FAMU is a homecoming collision against West Division rival Grambling State.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.