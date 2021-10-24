Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was killed after his motorcycle veered off State Road 12 in Quincy Saturday night, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on SR 12 just west of Camelia Drive. The 60-year-old Quincy man on the motorcycle entered a curve but left the lane of travel, per FHP.

The rider reportedly struck a guardrail and was thrown over the rail and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

