Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was killed after his motorcycle veered off State Road 12 in Quincy Saturday night, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on SR 12 just west of Camelia Drive. The 60-year-old Quincy man on the motorcycle entered a curve but left the lane of travel, per FHP.
The rider reportedly struck a guardrail and was thrown over the rail and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.