Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot Sunday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said officers responded to a shooting that happened after 3 A.M. on Sunday at the 2600 block of North Monroe Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is the second weekend shooting the department is investigating, after a woman was taken to the hospital Saturday, after an overnight shooting on Volusia Street.

TPD said this is an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 850-891-4200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Monroe Street. One victim, an adult male, received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/cKqVF6EUxP — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.