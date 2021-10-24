Advertisement

Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot Sunday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said officers responded to a shooting that happened after 3 A.M. on Sunday at the 2600 block of North Monroe Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is the second weekend shooting the department is investigating, after a woman was taken to the hospital Saturday, after an overnight shooting on Volusia Street.

TPD said this is an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 850-891-4200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

