Thomasville Police investigating threatening social media post, keeping officers vigilant in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police department has received several messages about a suspicious Snapchat screenshot, which appears to reference bullying and a school shooting.

The department took to Facebook Sunday to explain that the post refers to a “central high school” and looks similar to a post going around in other states.

TPD is still investigating the reports, however, and plans to encourage school resource officers to remain “extra vigilant.”

The agency encouraged parents to ask kids to report anything at school that seems out of the ordinary or makes them uncomfortable.

