Advertisement

68-year-old man seriously injured while inspecting tractor

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Panama City man suffered serious injuries while inspecting a tractor near the Bay-Calhoun county line.

According to the report, the incident happened on State Road 20 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The man inspecting the Kubota Tractor was looking at the disc for a possible broken part, so he asked the driver to get into the cab of the tractor and lift the disc attachment it pulls.

The man looking for the break was standing on the right side of the tractor, in between its rear and the front of the disc, FHP’s report says.

When the driver entered the cab to sit in the seat, his leg bumped the reverse gear shifter into the forward position, according to troopers.

“This caused the Kubota to travel forward, resulting in the disc rolling over the pedestrian’s leg,” the report says.

The driver of the tractor was a 70-year-old Youngstown man, the report says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Thomasville Police Department alerts parents that a threatening social media post is likely a...
UPDATE: Threatening social media post not connected to Thomas Co. Central High
Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

Latest News

Halloween is right around the corner, so nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU unit...
GALLERY: NICU patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare rocking Halloween costumes!
TMH NICU babies Halloween costumes 2021
The Tallahassee Fire Department held a Celebration of Life Ceremony Saturday for Lieutenant...
Celebration of Life Ceremony for Tallahassee firefighter Sarah Cooksey
The service reminded the TFD community that Cooksey was very loved and had one of the biggest...
Celebration of Life Service for Sarah Cooksey