68-year-old man seriously injured while inspecting tractor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Panama City man suffered serious injuries while inspecting a tractor near the Bay-Calhoun county line.

According to the report, the incident happened on State Road 20 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The man inspecting the Kubota Tractor was looking at the disc for a possible broken part, so he asked the driver to get into the cab of the tractor and lift the disc attachment it pulls.

The man looking for the break was standing on the right side of the tractor, in between its rear and the front of the disc, FHP’s report says.

When the driver entered the cab to sit in the seat, his leg bumped the reverse gear shifter into the forward position, according to troopers.

“This caused the Kubota to travel forward, resulting in the disc rolling over the pedestrian’s leg,” the report says.

The driver of the tractor was a 70-year-old Youngstown man, the report says.

