Advertisement

85 South Show Nachos

By Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas | @CookingHealthyWithAshley on Instagram
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 16-oz (1 lb) ground turkey
  • 12-oz ground bison
  • 1 tsp salt (optional)
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 package taco seasoning
  • can black beans
  • blue corn chips
  • 32 oz velveeta cheese
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 1 can rotel (diced tomatoes and chillies)
  • salsa
  • jalapeño
  • sour cream
  • fresh diced tomatoes
  • cilantro

METHOD

  • Blend turkey meat and bison meat together. Season with salt, pepper and taco seasoning.
  • Cook meat thoroughly(don’t overcook or over mix)
  • Into a pot add Velveeta cheese, cream cheese, and Rotel (diced tomatoes and chilies)
  • heat up can of black beans in a small pot for 10 to 15 minutes
  • Cook on medium heat until your cheeses melt into a sauce
  • Building your Nachos
    • Bottom layer add blue corn chips. add cheese blend over the chips. layer salsa over the cheese blend. layer with black beans. add the meat blend, then top it off with jalapeños, fresh diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro!

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Thomasville Police Department alerts parents that a threatening social media post is likely a...
UPDATE: Threatening social media post not connected to Thomas Co. Central High
Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

Latest News

Chef Ashely Douglas showed off this tasty nacho recipe on the WCTV set!
85 South Show Nachos
Witch Dirt Pudding
Cooking with Parker: Witch’s Dirt Pudding
The mastermind behind Barb's Brittles showcased this tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies...
Chocolate Chip ‘N Bits Brittle from Barb’s Brittles
The mastermind behind Barb's Brittles showcased this tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies...
Chocolate Chip 'N Bits Brittle Cookies