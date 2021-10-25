85 South Show Nachos
INGREDIENTS
- 16-oz (1 lb) ground turkey
- 12-oz ground bison
- 1 tsp salt (optional)
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 package taco seasoning
- can black beans
- blue corn chips
- 32 oz velveeta cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 1 can rotel (diced tomatoes and chillies)
- salsa
- jalapeño
- sour cream
- fresh diced tomatoes
- cilantro
METHOD
- Blend turkey meat and bison meat together. Season with salt, pepper and taco seasoning.
- Cook meat thoroughly(don’t overcook or over mix)
- Into a pot add Velveeta cheese, cream cheese, and Rotel (diced tomatoes and chilies)
- heat up can of black beans in a small pot for 10 to 15 minutes
- Cook on medium heat until your cheeses melt into a sauce
- Building your Nachos
- Bottom layer add blue corn chips. add cheese blend over the chips. layer salsa over the cheese blend. layer with black beans. add the meat blend, then top it off with jalapeños, fresh diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro!
