Advertisement

Celebration of Life Ceremony for Tallahassee firefighter Sarah Cooksey

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department held a Celebration of Life Ceremony Saturday for Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey, the firefighter who died earlier in October.

The service reminded the TFD community that Cooksey was very loved and had one of the biggest hearts. A great wave of pink walked into City Church Saturday as attendees looked to honor Cooksey and her efforts to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness with her Pink Heals Organization.

Those who took to the podium talked about her willingness to always give back, and her commitment to service that will be very missed.

“I will remember Lieutenant Cooksey for her extraordinary commitment to community service, but I will also remember how she strived every day to leave a legacy of passion and community service,” TFD Chief Jerome Gaines said.

Each person who spoke at the service explained the importance of living life to the fullest, and how Cooksey did just that.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Thomasville Police Department alerts parents that a threatening social media post is likely a...
UPDATE: Threatening social media post not connected to Thomas Co. Central High
Generic image of crash scene
Tallahassee teen dead after crash in Jefferson County
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

Latest News

Halloween is right around the corner, so nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU unit...
GALLERY: NICU patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare rocking Halloween costumes!
TMH NICU babies Halloween costumes 2021
The service reminded the TFD community that Cooksey was very loved and had one of the biggest...
Celebration of Life Service for Sarah Cooksey
What’s Brewing? Oct. 25, 2021