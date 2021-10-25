Celebration of Life Ceremony for Tallahassee firefighter Sarah Cooksey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department held a Celebration of Life Ceremony Saturday for Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey, the firefighter who died earlier in October.

The service reminded the TFD community that Cooksey was very loved and had one of the biggest hearts. A great wave of pink walked into City Church Saturday as attendees looked to honor Cooksey and her efforts to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness with her Pink Heals Organization.

Those who took to the podium talked about her willingness to always give back, and her commitment to service that will be very missed.

“I will remember Lieutenant Cooksey for her extraordinary commitment to community service, but I will also remember how she strived every day to leave a legacy of passion and community service,” TFD Chief Jerome Gaines said.

Each person who spoke at the service explained the importance of living life to the fullest, and how Cooksey did just that.

