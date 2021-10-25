Charles’ Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct. 24, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving into the Big Bend and southwest portions of South Georgia as of 10 p.m. Sunday as a trough of low pressure aloft was approaching the viewing area. The trough will advance eastward through Sunday night into Monday morning and keep the threat for a few showers in place for the morning commute. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 Monday morning - warmer than recent nights.

The trough is forecast to exit the Big Bend and South Georgia by noon, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out until a cold front passes Monday night. Dry and cool weather will make a return, though it may be brief. Tuesday will be sunny, but more clouds will return Wednesday. Highs will be near 80 both days with Tuesday morning’s low still in the 60s but decreasing to near 50 inland Wednesday morning.

A deep trough of low pressure is forecast to advance eastward by mid week and bring a potent area of low pressure at the surface and a cold front. The two main global models - the American GFS and European - have come to more of an agreement with setup and timing. As of this update, rain will likely arrive Wednesday night and remain through Thursday. Rainfall totals of an inch or more are possible during that period with locally higher amounts possible. There is also a risk of stronger storms.

The front will likely pass by early Friday, but low-level moisture will linger to keep some clouds around as well as low-end rain chances for Friday and Saturday. But the effects of fall will arrive in the form of low temperatures in the 50s starting Friday morning with highs in the 70s. Halloween looks to be the sunnier day with the morning low reaching near 50.

