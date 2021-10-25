Advertisement

GALLERY: NICU patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare rocking Halloween costumes!

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Halloween is right around the corner, so nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU unit decided to bring the spooky spirit to their patients!

TMH Staff says dressing up their smallest patients in cute and clever costumes is one of their favorite traditions.

“Thank you to our incredible NICU team who always go above and beyond to make holidays special for our NICU families,” TMH’s Facebook post says. “Our crafty night team made these clever costumes and our day team brought their visions to life!”

Below, you’ll find a gallery of the NICU patients and their fun costumes! You can also find them at this link.

You won’t boo-lieve how cute our NICU babies are this Halloween! 👻🎃 Spooky season in the NICU is one of our favorite...

Posted by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Monday, October 25, 2021

