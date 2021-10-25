“I’m really excited to see what’s in store”: FAMU homecoming officially underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is building on the highest of seven hills as homecoming is underway.

The event was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAMU is calling it the ‘Epic Return’. The week of homecoming events is bringing together new and returning students, and the spirit of orange and green is everywhere.

“I’m really excited to see what’s in store,” said FAMU graduate student, Erykah Porter.

“I feel like it’s a great opening to get everyone to come out since the pandemic, so it’s going to be something good and innovative to get students up and ready for the rest of the school year and homecoming. Who doesn’t love FAMU’s homecoming?” said FAMU student Jesika Moss.

About 30 vendors filled the quad on Monday for the university’s ‘Market Monday’ which puts young Black business owners in the spotlight.

“We got nails, we got lashes. We got perfume. We got clothes. We got food. It’s just a blessing to see all these young Black people, young Black entrepreneurs out here trying to do their own thing, do their own hustle,” said student Abdul Apata.

The ‘Epic Return’ lasts all week ending with a Rattler homecoming parade on Saturday.

“I love the whole aspect of it because everybody was able to come out. Everybody is making money. We just set it up they come out and they do what they need to do,” said student chair of ‘Market Monday’, Xavette Allen.

And WCTV will be on FAMU’s campus on Friday for a live one-hour show during Eyewitness News at 4.

Homecoming highlights for the rest of the week include:

Tuesday, October 26

Taste of a Rattler, 11 a.m., The Set

Fashion Show, 7 p.m. Al Lawson Center

Wednesday, October 27

Health and Beauty Expo, 11 a.m., Grand Ballroom

Comedy Show, 7 p.m., Al Lawson Center

Thursday, October 28

Industry Cluster, 11 a.m., Grand Ballroom

Taste of a Rattler, Thirsty Thursday, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, The Set

Pep Rally, 7 p.m., Gaither Gym

Friday, October 29

Performance Arts Amphitheater Ribbon cutting Ceremony, 8:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29

Homecoming Convocation, 10:10 a.m. Al Lawson Center

Set Friday Marketplace, noon, The Set

FAMFEST, noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, The Amphitheater

Greek Step Show, 7 p.m., Al Lawson Center

Saturday, October 30

Homecoming Parade, 8 a.m.

Strike Zone Tailgate, noon, Football Practice Field

Homecoming Game, 4 p.m. Bragg Memorial Stadium

Homecoming Concert, 9:30 p.m. Al Lawson Center

