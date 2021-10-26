Advertisement

Hope the sea turtle recovering from Red Tide’s toxins

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fight to save a sea turtle’s life is going well at Panacea’s Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

The turtle, named Hope, was paralyzed by red tide neurotoxins and washed ashore on St. George Island.

Staff now tell us Hope regained some strength over the weekend. In a new video of her trying to swim, you can see she’s moving all of her flippers, but she is still not breathing as often as they’d like.

They are still letting her rest and rehydrate. Staff say she’s still not out of the woods yet, but they’re optimistic she’ll have a chance to return to the wild.

Hope the Sea Turtle recovering from Red Tide
