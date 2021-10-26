Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St.

According to LCSO, deputies were in that area when they heard gunshots in the distance around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The deputies immediately searched the area and found a man who was suffering from major injuries.

They later pronounced him dead at the scene, the press release says.

“LCSOViolent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation,” the release says. “The identity of the male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

LCSO says this is an active and open investigation. If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

