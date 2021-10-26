Advertisement

Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St.

According to LCSO, deputies were in that area when they heard gunshots in the distance around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The deputies immediately searched the area and found a man who was suffering from major injuries.

They later pronounced him dead at the scene, the press release says.

“LCSOViolent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation,” the release says. “The identity of the male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

LCSO says this is an active and open investigation. If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
68-year-old man seriously injured while inspecting tractor
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Units from the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fully-involved fire at Unity Church...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Unity Church fire
Staff say Hope's still not out of the woods yet, but they’re optimistic she’ll have a chance to...
Hope the sea turtle recovering from Red Tide’s toxins
The fight to save a sea turtle's life is going well at Panacea's Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.
Hope the Sea Turtle recovering from Red Tide
Leon County school board meeting
‘Intimidation, threats and vandalism’: school board members address harassment due to COVID policies