Low-end threat of severe weather Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A potent storm system forecast to move through the Southeast Wednesday into the Halloween weekend will bring a low-end threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the viewing area from early Thursday into the rest of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk of severe weather from late Friday night through 8 a.m. Thursday for Liberty and Franklin counties. For Thursday (after 8 a.m.), the SPC includes nearly the entire viewing area for the level-1 threat with southeastern portions of Suwannee and Lafayette counties under a higher level 2 risk (slight). The modes of concern will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct 28). (SPC/NOAA/WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (SPC/NOAA/WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

A large trough of low pressure in the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere was advancing westward Tuesday afternoon. That trough is forecast to help the development of a center of low pressure at the surface along with a cold front. By Wednesday morning, the low is forecast to inch eastward through Oklahoma with the front dragging through eastern Texas.

The weather for the Big Bend and South Georgia is forecast to be tranquil for the daytime hours Wednesday, but things will begin to change after dusk. Models are agreeing on switching the wind flow from the north to the southeast. This will increase the low-level moisture amounts through the night, but how quickly the wind shift and dewpoints climb will be crucial for determining how much rain and how buoyant the atmosphere will be. The moisture, as well as the forcing from the front and trough, will be mechanisms of the development of showers and thunderstorms.

So far, the timing of arrival of the rain and storms will be after midnight and through the rest of Thursday. The smaller-scale, short term models are hinting at the possibility of two waves of showers and thunderstorms. The first would be a wider (west-to-east) swath of rain and embedded thunderstorms that arrives to the western viewing area well ahead of the front after midnight and moving east through the early morning hours. A second, narrower line of showers and thunderstorms could develop along the cold front as it moves into the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee river basins around 8 a.m. Thursday and move eastward. The second line, based on guidance models, would have a better environment for severe weather with respect to wind shear. As the second line moves farther east, it could enter a more thermodynamically-favorable environment as daytime heating increases. The setup would increase the threat of stronger to severe thunderstorms - especially for eastern locations as well as Northeast Florida and into Central Florida.

Severe Weather Threat for Thursday, Oct. 28 for the Big Bend & South Georgia. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

