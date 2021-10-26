Tallahassee Fire and Police depts. respond to Unity Church fire
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Units from the Tallahassee Fire and Police departments responded to a fire at Unity Church Tuesday morning.
According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, units were sent to the scene around 6:15 a.m.
The church is located at 2850 Unity Lane.
No word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
