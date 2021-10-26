Tallahassee Fire and Police depts. respond to Unity Church fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Units from the Tallahassee Fire and Police departments responded to a fire at Unity Church Tuesday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, units were sent to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The church is located at 2850 Unity Lane.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.