Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire and Police depts. respond to Unity Church fire

Tallahassee Fire and Police Department on scene for fire at Unity Church.
Tallahassee Fire and Police Department on scene for fire at Unity Church.(WCTV)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Units from the Tallahassee Fire and Police departments responded to a fire at Unity Church Tuesday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, units were sent to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The church is located at 2850 Unity Lane.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
68-year-old man seriously injured while inspecting tractor
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

'I was terrified, but laughter is the best medicine:' Special haircut helps North Florida man prepare for brain surgery
The 2022 Florida legislative session is still several months away, but the Leon County...
School funding, local rule debate highlight Leon delegation public input meeting
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Oct. 26, 2021
Leon County's four-person delegation met Monday night, hearing from the public as they form...
School funding, local rule debate highlight Leon delegation public input meeting