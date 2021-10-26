Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest man for Royal Oaks Drive shooting

TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide,...
TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, burglary of a conveyance and possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a man on Friday, Oct. 22, in connection to a May shooting on Royal Oaks Drive.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2900 block of Royal Oaks Drive just before 4:30 a.m. on May 30.

TPD’s initial investigation showed several suspects shot a ta homeowner who confronted them during an attempted car burglary, the press release says.

“Thankfully, no injuries resulted from this shooting,” the release says. “The suspects fled immediately following the incident, and arriving officers were unable to locate them.”

Officers collected physical evidence and video footage from the victim’s surveillance system to continue the investigation. The video helped TPD’s Juvenile Services Unit identify a suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest in this case.

TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, burglary of a conveyance and possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent. Costin was already in custody in connection to an unrelated case, the release says.

TPD says the investigation is still active, and more arrests could come in the future.

If you have any information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
68-year-old man seriously injured while inspecting tractor
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator
A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Quincy Saturday night, according to Florida...
Quincy man killed in Gadsden Co. motorcycle accident
Tallahassee PD investigating shooting on North Monroe Street
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 23, 2021
WANTED: Melissa Pendarvis, also known as "Rain."
UPDATE: Woman wanted for stealing firearms arrested in Waycross