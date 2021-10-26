Tallahassee police arrest man for Royal Oaks Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a man on Friday, Oct. 22, in connection to a May shooting on Royal Oaks Drive.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2900 block of Royal Oaks Drive just before 4:30 a.m. on May 30.

TPD’s initial investigation showed several suspects shot a ta homeowner who confronted them during an attempted car burglary, the press release says.

“Thankfully, no injuries resulted from this shooting,” the release says. “The suspects fled immediately following the incident, and arriving officers were unable to locate them.”

Officers collected physical evidence and video footage from the victim’s surveillance system to continue the investigation. The video helped TPD’s Juvenile Services Unit identify a suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest in this case.

TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, burglary of a conveyance and possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent. Costin was already in custody in connection to an unrelated case, the release says.

TPD says the investigation is still active, and more arrests could come in the future.

If you have any information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

