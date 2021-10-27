Advertisement

California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide
Units from the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fully-involved fire at Unity Church...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Unity Church fire
TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide,...
Tallahassee police arrest man for Royal Oaks Drive shooting
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2021

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Authorities present initial findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, teacher Vanessa Rosario greets students...
US Dept. of Education threatens Florida’s DOE over school masking
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
After over a month on a ventilator, Adolfo Montes said he’s hoping his story will help others.
South Georgia man speaks after 47 days on a ventilator