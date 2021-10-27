FAMU students and TPD share their concerns about crowd safety during homecoming week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, thousands of people are making their way to the capitol city to celebrate on the highest of seven hills.

With FAMU homecoming canceled last year due to Covid, Tallahassee police say this year they’re anticipating a large crowd and they’re focused on keeping people safe and healthy.

“I’ve met people who came from New York, California, so we have people already coming into town and it’s still Tuesday,” shared Tallahassee resident Steve Byrum.

FAMU’s homecoming week is considered a major attraction that brings in thousands of people from across the country.

And with the influx of people local law enforcement say they’re preparing for every scenario.

“The only concerns we really have are the sheer number of people that are going to be in town,” said Chief of Tallahassee Police Lawrence Revell. “I mean there are going to be thousands and thousands of people here to celebrate the team, the university and all that FAMU is.”

Chief Revell telling people that his advice is just to make wise decisions.

“Our message is to just be safe. You know pay attention, slow down and make sure you’re watching for things around you,” explained Chief Revell. “Watching your surroundings. You and your group may be fine you know you may be out having a good time but there may be other groups out that aren’t and don’t have those same intentions.”

Although students are ready to embrace all homecoming has to offer, the on-going pandemic still has some concerned.

“You know I actually am just a little bit worried just because we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we have so many people not just from the outside of the community, HBCU community, our rattler community, and everybody from Florida coming into our HBCU,” said FAMU junior Kristine Wallace.

“I’m not going to lie, the half of me is like I don’t want too many people around because of Covid but I’m masked up and it’s been a year so I got to go outside,” explained FAMU Senior Izzy Young. “I got to do things that is making me happy, everybody is happy and we’re ready to have fun.”

But for seniors like Young, just being able to celebrate this year means the world.

“I thank God honestly that just as a senior I’m able to have a homecoming because a lot of people last year weren’t able to have that,” shared Young. “So being here and having the energy from everybody is a great feeling.”

And chief Revell along with FAMUPD says they’ll be ready to make sure everyone has fun but stays safe.

“We will have all of our officers out over this weekend so there will be officers out and they’ll be able to deal with any issue that arises,” Chief Revell.

FAMU tells WCTV it has more than 1-thousand cameras across campus, a tool they’ll utilize this weekend to help keep everyone safe.

