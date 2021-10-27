FSU Black Alumni Association holds a tailgate as a part of their homecoming celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A coming home celebration.

Dozens of groups gathered for tailgates Saturday ahead of FSU’s homecoming game including Florida State’s Black Student Union and Black Alumni Association. The group put together a three-day weekend full of events, giving alum a chance to experience what they couldn’t last year and commemorate their experiences.

“Celebrating black excellence on FSU’s campus. This school and Florida State and the Black Alumni has a tradition that is unmatched by any other school particularly in the southeast United States that we were the ones that lead the way for many other schools,” said FSU National Black Alumni President Ahli Moore.

The Black Alumni Association said they will be hosting an award ceremony Sunday at 11:30 am where they will be giving out scholarships and will have a special guest in president Richard McCullough.

