Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly. 

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide
Units from the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fully-involved fire at Unity Church...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Unity Church fire
TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide,...
Tallahassee police arrest man for Royal Oaks Drive shooting
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2021

Latest News

Victoria Michelle Johnson, 29.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after injuring one, threatening several others
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
A low-end threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes is in place starting early Thursday...
Severe Weather Update (4 PM Thursday, Oct. 27)
SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27 valid through 8 a.m. ET Thursday.
Odds for severe weather Thursday increase slightly