Colquitt County health officials prepare for FDA approval on kids vaccine

Moultrie, Ga. (WCTV) - The first vaccine for children younger than 12 may be available within two weeks.

An FDA panel will meet Tuesday to consider approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11, and health officials are preparing for a vote in favor of use.

Chief medical officer at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Dr. Michael Davidson Brown said this is good news. The Pfizer vaccine is already approved for use in anyone 12 and older and Dr. Brown said extending the vaccine only offers more protection against another outbreak.

“Millions of doses of the vaccination have been given and really have been safe, and effective,” said Brown. “The vaccine has saved lives, and we believe that extending the vaccines as long as deemed appropriate by the FDA is the right call and the more people that are vaccinated, the better. "

In recent weeks the vaccination rate in Colquitt County has climbed to 54%. Dr. Brown said he believes people in the community are getting the message about the importance of the vaccine and that it’s safe.

Officials explained that the dosage for children 5-11 is about 1/3 of the dose used in adults. According to Dr. Brown the Georgia Department of health is already taking pre-orders for the pediatric vaccine and shipment is expected to begin as soon as use is approved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.