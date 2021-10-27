Hit-and-run driver arrested after injuring one, threatening several others

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety officers responded to a call about a “fight in progress” last Friday at around 8:30pm at the intersection of Water and Collier Streets, according to Bainbridge Public Safety’s Facebook page.

The officers were told by witnesses that a woman had been hit by a blue Chevrolet Camaro, which then attempted to run over several other people before leaving the scene, says BPS.

Officers located the hit-and-run victim lying on the grass. Decatur-Grady EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Memorial Hospital.

BPS officers say they observed fresh tire tracks leading from Water Street, over the curb, and into the yard. In the area of the hit-and-run, officers also found a broken passenger-side mirror that matched the color of the vehicle described by witnesses.

The day after the incident, on Saturday, October 23rd, a call was made to Bainbridge Public Safety by a woman who identified herself as Vickie Johnson. Johnson was transported to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning. During the interview process, BPS Investigator Josh Glover established that Johnson was the person behind the wheel of the hit-and-run that occurred on the 22nd, and responsible for the injuries of the person who was hit.

Victoria Michelle Johnson, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, hit-and-run, reckless conduct, reckless driving, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

“Many people don’t realize that the details provided by witnesses can be a critical element of the evidence gathered by officers,” explained Bainbridge Public Safety Investigator Josh Glover. “Thanks to the information our officers received from witnesses who remained at the scene of the hit-and-run, we were able to positively identify Victoria Johnson as the person responsible, and we’re very thankful that the victim wasn’t killed and that no one else was injured by Johnson’s vehicle.”

“If a person is a witness to an accident or crime and can safely remain in the area to speak to an officer, it’s very important that they do so,” added Glover.

