Leon Co. Superintendent announces changes to COVID policies in schools

By Anaya Gibson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced proposed changes to COVID policies during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

The superintendent says the proposed changes would be in compliance with the Florida Department of Health’s emergency rule, issued on Sept. 22.

Under the amended policy, asymptomatic students can return to school and are asked to wear masks, with the exception of being opted out by a parent or guardian.

While employees are still required to wear masks, they can use discretion on when and where to use them.

Hanna says the changes come in response to the recent decline in numbers in both the schools and county; however, he adds that if numbers increase, the district would change its policies with them.

“Data and numbers are moving us into compliance, not simply to comply,” Hanna says.

LCS was sanctioned by the DOH for requiring pre-K through eighth-grade students to wear masks in school, with the exception of required medical documents that would excuse them.

As part of the sanction, LCS board members’ salaries are withheld monthly until the district complies with the DOH’s rule.

Hanna says a letter will be sent to the Florida Board of Education expressing the changes, which will go into effect Monday, Nov. 1.

