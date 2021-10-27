Advertisement

Leon County works to address ‘period poverty’

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County libraries are teaming with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to battle period poverty, helping young women afford much-needed feminine hygiene products.

All seven public libraries are now accepting donations, including pads and panty liners.

Not being able to afford pads or tampons can put a significant burden on women, preventing them from going about daily activities, officials said.

A 2019 study found that nearly one in five girls in the US have missed school due to a lack of period products.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend hopes to mitigate this problem through its donation drive.

“If people are not equipped with the products that they need while they’re menstruating, it might be that they miss school simply because they don’t have access to that product,” CEO Monique Van Pelt said. “So Second Harvest can stand in that gap — be a conduit that donations throughout our community can reach families and children that are in that really tough spot.”

As part of promoting awareness of this issue, Leon County and Midtown Reader are hosting a virtual Q&A with Anita Diamant, author of a book called “Period. End of Sentence: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice.”

This event will be held when the donation drive ends on Nov. 3.

The City of Tallahassee has also taken steps to address this problem by putting free menstrual product dispensers in public restrooms.

And this summer, led by a student activist, Leon County Schools began a program to provide the products in school restrooms.

