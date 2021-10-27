New medical marijuana store becomes 8th dispensary in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new medical marijuana store opened Tuesday in Tallahassee, becoming the eighth dispensary in the capital city.

The store, called Sunnyside, is less than a mile away from the MedMen dispensary, which just reopened last week.

There are more than 600,000 medical marijuana patients in the state of Florida, and that number is growing.

Chris Rivera, the Regional VP of Cresco Labs, which owns Sunnyside, said the store’s Tallahassee location saw more than a dozen customers within its first 20 minutes of opening.

Rivera said he believes the rise in medical marijuana use is due to the reduced stigma surrounding the drug.

Dispensaries have become commonplace in major cities, meaning it’s not unusual to see a cannabis shop a block away from a Starbucks.

Although Sunnyside is the eighth dispensary in town, joining the ranks of MedMen, Trulieve, Curaleaf and others, Rivera expects demand to remain high.

“The medical market could be three times its size in the next three years, not including if the state ever considers going to adult use, which would open it up to about half the state’s population,” Rivera said. “So what may seem crowded right now is just us getting prepared for what will be the influx of new patients and potentially that adult-use market in the near future.”

Some political committees are hoping to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state of Florida, but for now, only those with a medical marijuana card can purchase products from dispensaries.

According to Rivera, most local dispensaries are doing quite well, and Tallahassee in particular is a growing market for medical marijuana.

