Shelton Felton officially named head football coach of at Valdosta High

Shelton Felton
Shelton Felton(Source: WALB)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools have made it official that interim head football coach Shelton Felton is the permanent head coach for their team. The announcement came down late Tuesday night after a unanimous vote of the Valdosta Board of Education.

Felton took over the Wildcats coaching position on an interim basis in late May after VCS announced they would not be renewing Rush Propst contract earlier this year.

For the 2021 season, Felton has led the Cats to a 4-5 record and 1-1 in region play.

The Wildcats will wrap up this season, Friday night against Lee County as part of their postseason ban.

More details on the hire are expected Wednesday.

