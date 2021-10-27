Advertisement

Thomasville businesses concerned with rising gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise across the country.
Gas prices continue to rise across the country.(Source: WAFF)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Gas prices continue to rise across the country. Now, local business owners are sharing how they’re trying to keep things running, despite the increase.

Gas prices in Thomasville, Georgia currently range from $3.15 to about $3.20. Residents at the pumps on Wednesday said they’re definitely seeing a significant increase, and they’d love to see those numbers drop.

Justin Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Landscaping in Thomasville, told WCTV that he’s seen gas prices continue to inch upward over the past few months. Unfortunately, they’re not showing any signs of stopping.

Reflecting on just months ago, when prices were just below three dollars, Johnson said he’s doing everything he can in-house to manage the new increased prices.

With a company dependent on gas for everything, Johnson said he’s just hoping that throughout the rest of the year things start to look as they did a year ago.

“If we don’t have gas we don’t move in the morning. We use it for everything from a lawn mower to the truck to get to the job site to the skid steer on the job site, blowers. I mean gas is our biggest, number one expense,” shared Johnson.

Others in the community told WCTV that it’s difficult to pay for a full tank of gas due to the high prices. And unfortunately, a lot of people don’t have hope that things will get any better throughout the year.

Johnson explained that he’s going to “just keep pushing” and dealing with the increase as best as he can.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating West Tennessee St. homicide
Units from the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fully-involved fire at Unity Church...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Unity Church fire
TPD says on Friday it charged 19-year-old Chans Costin with attempted first-degree homicide,...
Tallahassee police arrest man for Royal Oaks Drive shooting
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2021

Latest News

During Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, Commissioners got status reports on affordable and...
City Commission hears update on affordable housing, Community Resilience Plan, and honors local historian
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo stands in front of Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press...
“An ill-informed political tool”: Congressman Crist denounces Florida Surgeon General
Tallahassee Fire Department highlighting first responder mental health
Tallahassee Fire Department prioritizes first responders’ mental health
Chris Gardner, whose life story inspired the movie "The Pursuit of Happyness," is coming to...
“If you want something, go get it”: self-made millionaire coming to Tallahassee to share his story