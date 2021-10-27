Thomasville businesses concerned with rising gas prices

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Gas prices continue to rise across the country. Now, local business owners are sharing how they’re trying to keep things running, despite the increase.

Gas prices in Thomasville, Georgia currently range from $3.15 to about $3.20. Residents at the pumps on Wednesday said they’re definitely seeing a significant increase, and they’d love to see those numbers drop.

Justin Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Landscaping in Thomasville, told WCTV that he’s seen gas prices continue to inch upward over the past few months. Unfortunately, they’re not showing any signs of stopping.

Reflecting on just months ago, when prices were just below three dollars, Johnson said he’s doing everything he can in-house to manage the new increased prices.

With a company dependent on gas for everything, Johnson said he’s just hoping that throughout the rest of the year things start to look as they did a year ago.

“If we don’t have gas we don’t move in the morning. We use it for everything from a lawn mower to the truck to get to the job site to the skid steer on the job site, blowers. I mean gas is our biggest, number one expense,” shared Johnson.

Others in the community told WCTV that it’s difficult to pay for a full tank of gas due to the high prices. And unfortunately, a lot of people don’t have hope that things will get any better throughout the year.

Johnson explained that he’s going to “just keep pushing” and dealing with the increase as best as he can.

