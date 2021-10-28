DoubleTree Hotel sold at auction for $23 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The DoubleTree hotel was sold at auction Thursday for more than $23 million dollars, according to Leon County court records.

The certificate of sale filed Thursday shows the downtown hotel was sold to 101 South Adams Street Holdings LLC for $23,000,300 after a 14 minute online auction.

Court records show Wells Fargo filed for foreclosure after IB Tallahassee and its owner JT Burnette stopped making payments on its $25 million dollar loan last year.

Burnette was recently convicted in a federal corruption probe and is scheduled to be sentenced November 9th.

WCTV has e-mailed Burnette’s attorneys and attorneys for the plaintiff, Wells Fargo, to get more information about the company that purchased the DoubleTree and what its plans are going forward.

The supervisor on site at the DoubleTree Thursday evening had no comment on the foreclosure and what it means for guests and reservations going forward. WCTV has also reached out to the general manager for more information.

You can read the certificate of sale below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.