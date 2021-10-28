Advertisement

Florida attorney general sues feds over vaccine mandate

Vaccination
Vaccination(WRDW)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration, seeking to block the requirement that federal contractors ensure all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moody says Florida companies receive millions of dollars in federal contracts annually and will be negatively impacted by the unlawful requirements.

“I have never seen such blatant disregard for the Constitution or the laws governing our country. President Biden does not have the authority to force millions of Americans to receive a shot, nor does he have the ability to punish Florida economically...” Moody said.

“The federal government is exceeding their power and it is important for us to take a stand because in Florida we believe these are choices based on individual circumstances,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in backing the lawsuit.

Moody filed the Complaint for Declaratory and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Her office says the filing outlines the harm to the state, particularly universities, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Education. The Attorney General is demanding the court hold President Biden’s executive order unlawful and issue injunctive relief to stop its enforcement.

To read the complaint, click here.

