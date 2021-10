Halloween events in the Big Bend area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are many Halloween events happening in our area this weekend! Check them out below:

Saturday October 30

Emanuel Baptist Trunk or Treat

10:30a-4p

Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church

Fowlstown

Barack Obama Boulevard Festival

11a

Barack Obama Boulevard

Valdosta

Tucker Center Drive Thru Halloween

3p

Tucker Civic Center

Tallahassee

Halloween with Sparky

3p-8p

Fire Station #1

Thomasville

Wakulla Co Trick or Treat Walk

5:30p-8:30p

Azalea Park

Crawfordville

Candy Carnival/Fall Fest

6p-9p

Suwannee Co. Fairgrounds Coliseum

Live Oak

Lowndes County Sheriff Halloween Candy Caravan

5p-7p

Miller Business Park

2101 Technology Crossing

Sunday October 31

Cat Fest – Halloween Edition

8a

Railroad Square Art District

Tallahassee

Tabernacle Missionary Trunk or Treat

1p-4p

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

615 Tuskegee St.

Tallahassee

Greater Bond Halloween in the Park

3p-5p

Speed, Spencer, Stevens Park

Tallahassee

Gadsden Trunk or Treat

3p-5:30p

Gadsden County Courthouse Square

Quincy

