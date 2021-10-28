Leon jailer on leave after inmate is tased, injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A sergeant at the Leon County Detention Facility is on leave as the sheriff’s office investigates the jailer’s use of force against an inmate. The inmate is now in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened October 13. Investigators say the inmate was standing on a table inside a jail pod and refused to get down after multiple orders from the sergeant. That’s when the officer used his taser, resulting in the inmate falling to the floor.

Authorities say jail medical staff treated the inmate and kept him under observation for three days before he was returned to his housing pod. But, after a medical check-up about a week later, the inmate was taken to the hospital for further examination. At last report, the inmate remains in the hospital, in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says the sergeant is on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal affairs investigations.

